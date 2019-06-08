Pashinyan: 21st century is century of Armenia, Armenian people

Successful businesses are the ones in which the contribution of the mind has a bigger share. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday noted this at the opening ceremony of the Armenian Summit of Minds, which Armenia’s Dilijan city is hosting.
He stressed that the 21st century is a century of the mind, and the century of the development of the mind.
“That’s the reason why we [Armenians] believe that the 21st century is also the century of Armenia, the Armenian people,” he added. “This is a century in which the truly glorious rebirth of the Armenian people will take place.
“When it was the century of the sea, we [Armenians] had no sea. When it was the century of the oil, we had no oil. When it was the century of luck, we had no luck. When it was the century of strength, we had no strength. And here comes the century of the mind, and there is no doubt that we have mind.
“Our main course of action is defined: We shall engage in the development of our mind. We need to create conditions so that the mind develops.”