Earthquake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of the Ministry of Emergency Situation (MES) of Armenia on Sunday recorded a magnitude-3.1 earthquake in Azerbaijan, at 10:23pm Armenia time.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the MES news service that this seismic activity occurred 15 km southwest of Barda town, and its hypocenter was 10km beneath the surface.

The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter.

According to preliminary data, the quake was felt also in Martakert town of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), with magnitude 2-3.
This text available in   Հայերեն
