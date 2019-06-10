Earthquake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of the Ministry of Emergency Situation (MES) of Armenia on Sunday recorded a magnitude-3.1 earthquake in Azerbaijan, at 10:23pm Armenia time.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the MES news service that this seismic activity occurred 15 km southwest of Barda town, and its hypocenter was 10km beneath the surface.
The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter.
According to preliminary data, the quake was felt also in Martakert town of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), with magnitude 2-3.