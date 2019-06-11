News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
UN appoints Movses Abelian Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly, Conference Management
UN appoints Movses Abelian Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly, Conference Management
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Movses Abelian of Armenia, as the next Under‑Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management, UN press service reported.

He will succeed Catherine Pollard of Guyana who has been appointed as the Under‑Secretary‑General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance.

Mr. Abelian is currently Assistant Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management.  Prior to assuming this position in 2016, he was Director of the Security Council Affairs Division in the Department of Political Affairs.

He brings to the position over 25 years of experience in conference and management affairs, coupled with experience in peace and security issues, conflict resolution, as well as extensive expertise leading, supporting and managing complex portfolios and intergovernmental processes in the United Nations system.  Mr. Abelian also has extensive experience in management, including programme planning and budget, having previously worked as Secretary of the Administrative and Budgetary Committee of the General Assembly (Fifth Committee) and the Committee on Programme and Coordination at the United Nations.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Mr. Abelian was the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations (1998‑2003) and Deputy Permanent Representative (1996‑1998).  Prior to joining the Foreign Service of Armenia in 1992, Mr. Abelian worked in academia as an Associate Professor at Yerevan State University.

Mr. Abelian was educated in Armenia, the Russian Federation and the United States.  He is married and has two children.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia National Security Council Secretary receives UN Resident Coordinator
They also touched upon the future actions in the fight against violence, violence propaganda and...
 Armenia Justice Minister receives, before resigning, UNDP Resident Representative
UNDP Resident Representative Dmitry Mariyasin expressed gratitude for...
 Armenia Deputy PM receives IOM delegation
Szabados presented the activities of the IOM and informed that...
 Armenia not participate in voting on resolution proposed by Georgia to UN GA
79 members of the Assembly supported the resolution, and 15 voted against, while 57 representatives abstained…
ICJ may establish cooperation with universities of Armenia
Balayan talked about the reforms that the Armenian government has...
 UN Women presents cooperation proposals to Armenia MFA
FM Mnatsakanyan received the UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director at UN Women…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos