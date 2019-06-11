Accused Russian reporter to be cleared of all charges

Russia has dropped all charges against an investigative reporter accused of drug dealing, after a massive public outcry over the case Ivan Golunov, said Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.
The case was dismissed due to the lack of evidence of guilt. Ivan Golunov will be released from house arrest by the end of Tuesday, June 11, the minister said.
According to him, the decision came after "forensic, biological, fingerprinting and genetic tests.”
"He will be released from house arrest today, the charges have been dropped," BBC reported quoting him.
Kolokoltsev also noted that the investigation materials from the unit of their own security in this case were sent to the Investigative Committee. The police officer who detained Golunov were suspended from work during the inspection. Mr Kolokoltsev said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismiss two high-ranking officials over the case
Golunov was detained on the afternoon of June 6. At the police station, he was beaten, prevented from contacting relatives and using the services of a lawyer. Golunov said that the drugs were planted in order to silence the investigative journalist. On June 8, the Nikulinsky Court of Moscow sent Golunov under house arrest.