Newspaper: Investors to Armenia switch to “reverse gear”
Newspaper: Investors to Armenia switch to “reverse gear”
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently met with Russian Armenian businessmen in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and urged them to come to Armenia, make investments, get rich, and enrich the country, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“Some Russian businessmen would not mind investing in Armenia; but for that, they need to be sure that it will not affect the change of Russia’s authorities’ attitude towards them.

“Russian Armenian businessmen are aware of the tense relations between the authorities of Russia and Armenia; and under those conditions, none of them will jeopardize his capital and possessions in Russia by investing in Armenia,” Zhamanak wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
