Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals decision favoring Vahagn Harutyunyan
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals decision favoring Vahagn Harutyunyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Prosecutor General’s Office has filed an appeal to the Criminal Court of Appeal, appealing against the decision on rejecting the motion to remand Vahagn Harutyunyan, former head of the investigative group for the case of the events of March 1, 2008. This is what prosecutor Petros Petrosyan said during a discussion on the appeal filed by Harutyunyan’s attorney against the decision on considering the search for Vahagn Harutyunyan lawful.

The charge filed against Vahagn Harutyunyan, who is charged with organizing falsification of evidence in the case of the events of March 1, 2008, was supplemented in December 2018.

In July 2018, Vahagn Harutyunyan was dismissed from the position of Vice-Chairman of the Investigative Committee and Head of the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases.
This text available in   Հայերեն
