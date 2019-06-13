News
Garo Paylan: Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul wants to leave, I couldn't say no
Garo Paylan: Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul wants to leave, I couldn't say no
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Deputy of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan, who is of Armenian origin, wrote about an Armenian woman who has recently been attacked in Istanbul’s Samatya district.

“An Armenian woman in Samatya was subjected to a hate attack on May 31. The suspects have not been arrested so far. During my visit yesterday, their family said they decided to leave Turkey. I couldn't say no, don’t go. Those responsible are not ashamed, but I am once again embarrassed for my country,” he tweeted.

Men wearing masks stabbed 31-year-old Arpine, an Armenia national who moved to Istanbul.   Arpine was taken to hospital by her neighbors. The criminals said it was just a beginning.

 
