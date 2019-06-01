Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul

Two unidentified people attacked and stabbed an Armenian national in Istanbul's Samatya district where many Armenians live.

Two men wearing masks rang a doorbell of the house where Armenian family lives, Agos daily reported. As soon as Arpine T. opened the door, they stabbed her saying it is just a beginning.

Arpine was taken to hospital by her neighbors, her injuries are not life threatening.

Representative of Armenian patriarchate of Constantinople Zakeos Ohanyan said threats and a cross were painted on the wall of the house.

Archbishop Aram Atesyan had a phone conversation with the Istanbul police chief and the chief of Fatihi district police. Atesyan was assured that criminals will be found. They also promised to boost security in Armenian-populated districts.

Several years ago elderly Armenian women were attacked in Samatya district. An Armenian man, who was mentally ill, was arrested for the crime, but the real masterminders have not been identified so far.