News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul
Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Two unidentified people attacked and stabbed an Armenian national in Istanbul's Samatya district where many Armenians live.

Two men wearing masks rang a doorbell of the house where Armenian family lives, Agos daily reported. As soon as Arpine T. opened the door, they stabbed her saying it is just a beginning.

Arpine was taken to hospital by her neighbors, her injuries are not life threatening.

Representative of Armenian patriarchate of Constantinople Zakeos Ohanyan said threats and a cross were painted on the wall of the house.

Archbishop Aram Atesyan had a phone conversation with the Istanbul police chief and the chief of Fatihi district police. Atesyan was assured that criminals will be found. They also promised to boost security in Armenian-populated districts.

Several years ago elderly Armenian women were attacked in Samatya district. An Armenian man, who was mentally ill, was arrested for the crime, but the real masterminders have not been identified so far.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
8 Armenians arrested in US for using altered Armenian passports in bank fraud
The indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to commit bank fraud...
 660kg of drugs seized in Iran
Two drug dealers were detained and four pickup vehicles and Four AK 47 rifles were also confiscated…
 Suspect of murder of Armenian businessman in Russia detained
The suspect had been disliking a businessman for many years…
 Former Tehran mayor confesses crime
Earlier, it was reported that the young woman had died from...
 9 killed in Mexico shootout
Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said the confrontation occurred near the city of Uruapan…
 Ten killed in Mexico shooting
Unknown perpetrators opened fire on a group of people…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos