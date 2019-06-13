News
Armenia's Lake Sevan in top 5 best resorts for CIS member states
Armenia's Lake Sevan in top 5 best resorts for CIS member states
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Analytical agency TourStat presented the ranking of the best resorts for summer holidays of the CIS member states.

Visa-free travel, knowledge of the Russian language and the hospitality of the locals, inexpensive rest, delicious local food and fruits are the main advantages of summer holidays in the CIS countries.

According to TourStat, Russian tourists come to the resorts of the CIS for one or two weeks in the summer, and their tourist travel budget ranges from $ 50 to $ 110 per day.

The cheapest way to rest is in Issyk-Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan, the most expensive resorts are in Baku.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
