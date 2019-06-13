Prosperous Armenia Party leader tears Investigative Committee notification

YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly, on Wednesday did not show up for an interview at the Investigative Committee. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
She added that Tsarukyan has not informed this investigative agency about the reasons for his not coming for this interview.
And Aysor.am, citing its sources, wrote that after receiving the notification—to show up for this interview—from a police officer, the PAP leader tore it and provided no information as to whether he will come.
Gagik Tsarukyan was called to the Investigative Committee for an interview along the lines of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case into setting on fire the car of Vahan Saribekyan, the head of an election headquarters of Grigor Gulyan, the ruling Civil Contract party mayoral candidate in Abovyan city.