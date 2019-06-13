UK Internal Ministry signs decree on Assange extradition

UK Interior Minister Sajid Javid said he had signed a decree on the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in the US, where he is accused of computer hacking, CNN reported.
"First of all I am very pleased the police were able to apprehend him and now he is rightly behind bars because he broke UK law," Javid said. "There is an extradition request from the US that is before the courts tomorrow but yesterday I signed the extradition order and certified it and that will be going in front of the courts tomorrow," he added.
According to him, the final decision on Assange’s extradition should be taken by a UK court.
Julian Assange is accused of receiving and publishing classified information, as well as conspiring to break into the state computer.