Thursday
June 13
Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate can't participate in March 1 case examination
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


I can’t participate in the examination of the case of the events of March 1, 2008. This is what Vahe Grigoryan, candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court (nominated by the President of Armenia), attorney of the legal successors of persons affected the events of March 1, 2008, told journalists today.

Vahe Grigoryan stressed the fact that he can’t participate in the examination of the case according to one of the grounds for impossibility of a judge to participate in case examination.

He also expressed the opinion that the Constitutional Court shouldn’t have accepted the application of a judge challenging the constitutionality of the charge for proceedings.
Հայերեն
