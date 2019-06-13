Karabakh MFA: Declarations of Friendship between 4 French cities and Karabakh annulled

The Declarations of Friendship signed between 4 French cities and various cities of Artsakh have been annulled, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

“Artsakh has Declarations of Friendship signed with 12 French cities and one department. On May 29, 2019, the administrative court of the Cergy-Pontoise commune of France rendered a decision to annul the Declaration of Friendship signed between the French commune of Arneuville and the Shekher village of the Martuni region of Artsakh. On June 11, the legal departments of the French cities of Valence, Bourges-les-Valence and Bourges-de-Peage received a notice stating that the administrative court of Grenoble had annulled the Declaration of Friendship signed between Drome Department and Artsakh, Valence and Stepanakert, Bourges-les-Valence and Shushi and Bourges-de-Peage and Martuni. Let us mention that this is just the decision of the first instance court. Mayor of Arneuville Pascal Dole has expressed the intention to appeal the verdict of the administrative court of Cergy-Pontoise. The Declarations of Friendship with the other 8 cities are in effect. Artsakh will continue to expand and deepen its foreign relations. In particular, the proposals for the signing of new declarations of friendship and cooperation between communities of Artsakh and the administrative units of various countries are under consideration,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh stated.