Armenia PM receives newly appointed Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received newly appointed Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Minasyan, reports the press service of the Government of Armenia.

“I have signed a decision on appointing you Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, and I am glad that you will be working in Armenia. The events that took place in Armenia last year showed that there have been tremendous changes in not only Armenia, but also the Diaspora. I can unequivocally say that the Diaspora fully participated in the non-violent, velvet revolution in Armenia. During some of my visits, I became convinced that Armenia needs to change its policy on the Diaspora, make it more effective and focus on more involvement of the Diaspora in Armenia, Armenian economy, public and political life in Armenia, etc.

Thank you for agreeing to quit your job in Glendale and return to Armenia. This is very symbolic. Of course, you are well-known in both Armenia and abroad, and I think there is a good opportunity for us to meet our objectives in the new times. I wish you and all of us success,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

In his turn, Zareh Sinanyan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his trust and added the following: “I feel committed, and consider it a great duty to assume this task. The peaceful, velvet and non-violent revolution in Armenia opened the doors leading to real, meaningful and in-depth cooperation between Armenia and the Diaspora, and the results of that cooperation can simply be indescribably good for both Armenia and the Diaspora.

The Diaspora represents Armenians with potential for Armenia that needs to be used for the benefit of the homeland. There are many problems in the Diaspora, and I have no doubt that the Republic of Armenia of today is ready to support our compatriots in the Diaspora, just like Diaspora Armenians are always ready to support the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh. Thank you for trusting me. I will do my best to justify your trust.”