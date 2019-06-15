Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 140 times, from June 9 to 15.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,000 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary on Tuesday fired five grenades from a grenade launcher, and toward the Defense Army combat positions that are located in the southern section.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army took appropriate actions to suppress these attacks by the Azerbaijan armed forces, and they continued to confidently carry out their combat duty.