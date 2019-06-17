News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
New York Times denies Trump's 'dangerous' accusation of treason
New York Times denies Trump's 'dangerous' accusation of treason
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The New York Times newspaper made a statement on Twitter and denied the accusations of US President Donald Trump of treason.

"Accusing the press of treason is dangerous," the Times's communications account tweeted. "We described the article to the government before publication. As our story notes, President Trump’s own national security officials said there were no concerns."

The article deals with an increase of cyberattacks on the Russian power system, taken by the US and an attempt to introduce a malicious program.

“Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country,” Trump tweeted earlier.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM meets with IRNA Managing Director
Hashemi highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral ties between the two countries in all areas…
 Armenia President: Social media, conventional media will become assimilated
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the...
 Armenia president: We need to get ready for the world which we will have 20 years from now
Armen Sarkissian participated in the opening of the 16th Eurasian Media Forum in Almaty...
 Armenian political scientist on press freedom in Armenia
The press was partially free even before the revolution and it’s still partially free...
 Armenia Ombudsman meets with future journalists on World Press Freedom Day
During the meeting held as part of the USAID-funded Promotion of Human Rights Protection for Everyone in Armenia Program...
 PM: Freedom of press is one of most important values we have today in Armenia
Pashinyan congratulated on World Press Freedom Day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos