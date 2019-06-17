New York Times denies Trump's 'dangerous' accusation of treason

The New York Times newspaper made a statement on Twitter and denied the accusations of US President Donald Trump of treason.

"Accusing the press of treason is dangerous," the Times's communications account tweeted. "We described the article to the government before publication. As our story notes, President Trump’s own national security officials said there were no concerns."

The article deals with an increase of cyberattacks on the Russian power system, taken by the US and an attempt to introduce a malicious program.

“Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country,” Trump tweeted earlier.