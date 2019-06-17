News
Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s condition remains moderate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The condition of the former deputy, the former head of the Yerkrapah voluntary association, Manvel Grigoryan, remains of moderate severity, director of Nairi medical center Anatoli Gnuni told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, ex-MPs health condition worsened; he refused to take medicine after he was discharged from the hospital. Grigoryan was delivered to Nairi medical center based on a written request from the management of the Prison Service. Grigoryan is also allowed to have relative in the ward.

As reported earlier, retired General Manvel Grigoryan, a former MP of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday was transferred from the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center to “Nairi” Medical Center. Grigoryan is in moderate condition, he is in a ward, and examinations are planned to be conducted on Saturday, to determine the severity of his condition.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion.

He is remanded in custody.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
