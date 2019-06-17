News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
MP: Filmmaking in Armenia needs legislative regulation
MP: Filmmaking in Armenia needs legislative regulation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

It is necessary to take a number of steps aimed at developing state and cultural policies in order to preserve and spread the existing traditions in filmmaking issues in Armenia, as well as to create appropriate conditions for the further development of cinema, said the chair of the standing parliamentary committee on science, education, culture, diaspora, youth and sports Mkhitar Hayrapetyan on Monday.

According to him, the Armenian filmmaking industry has recorded growth and promotion, and the processes in filmmaking industry have intensified.

“Filmmaking needs legislative regulation in Armenia,” he said.

He noted that the presence of the law on cinema in Armenia today is very important.

“The long-awaited law will regulate and simplify activities in the field of Armenian filmmaking industry,” the deputy concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU Ambassador on law related to filmmaking industry in Armenia
The European official noted that Armenia is already participating in two...
 MP: There was no political will to solve filmmaking issues in Armenia
“This problem will be solved only when there is a change in political consciousness…
Official: Legislative regulation in cinema issues aimed at ensuring development of filmmaking industry
The purpose of legislative regulation is to determine all the functions of state bodies in the field of cinema…
 Hearings on cinema issues held in Armenian parliament
Both the parliamentarians and representatives from the cinema are taking part in the hearings…
 Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli passes away
Zeffirelli is best known for the 1968 version of Romeo and Juliet...
 Disney announces Disney Plus streaming service
The Disney Plus rich film library is infinitely beautiful…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos