MP: Filmmaking in Armenia needs legislative regulation

It is necessary to take a number of steps aimed at developing state and cultural policies in order to preserve and spread the existing traditions in filmmaking issues in Armenia, as well as to create appropriate conditions for the further development of cinema, said the chair of the standing parliamentary committee on science, education, culture, diaspora, youth and sports Mkhitar Hayrapetyan on Monday.

According to him, the Armenian filmmaking industry has recorded growth and promotion, and the processes in filmmaking industry have intensified.

“Filmmaking needs legislative regulation in Armenia,” he said.

He noted that the presence of the law on cinema in Armenia today is very important.

“The long-awaited law will regulate and simplify activities in the field of Armenian filmmaking industry,” the deputy concluded.