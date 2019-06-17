Armenia Ambassador visits Syrian regions, including Kessab

From June 12 to 15, Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan visited the northwestern regions of Syria, including Latakia and the Armenian-populated Kessab where he had meetings with representatives of the local self-government and the Armenian community.

On June 12, Tigran Gevorgyan was received by Governor of Latakia Ibrahim Khudr al-Salem. The interlocutors discussed the perspectives of the Armenian-Syrian relations at the regional level and touched upon the problems of the local Armenian community and the possible paths for solutions.

The governor praised the Armenian community’s contributions to the social-economic development of Latakia and voiced hope that the community can serve as a bridge for the strengthening of bilateral relations. In his turn, Ambassador Gevorgyan expressed gratitude to the administration for the cordiality and generosity towards the Armenian community of Latakia and particularly the Armenians of Kessab.

During a meeting with members of the Armenian community of Latakia and the leadership of the district council of the St. Mary’s Church, the Ambassador presented the domestic political developments that have taken place in Armenia over the past year and the latest developments of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, as well as the prospects for cooperation between Armenia and the Diaspora.

On June 15, Ambassador Gevorgyan visited the Armenian-populated Kessab where he had meetings with Mayor of Kessab Vasken Chaparian and the local community. The Ambassador learned about the problems facing the community and discussed the opportunities for solving those problems.