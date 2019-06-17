News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to North Korea
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to North Korea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea on a state visit this week, AP reported referring to Chinese local media.

He is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. This will be the first visit of the Chinese leader to Pyongyang over the past 14 years.

The official Korean North Korean News Agency also announced the visit, but did not provide any details.

According to CCTV, the visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea. According to the source, the leaders are expected to exchange views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos