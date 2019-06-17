News
EU to respond to Iran’s violation of nuclear deal if confirmed by IAEA
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The European Union will respond to Iran’s violation of the nuclear deal only if the IAEA formally determines it, Reuters reported quoting the head of EU diplomacy, Federica Mogherini, commenting on Iran’s decision to begin the process of uranium enrichment.

“Our assessment is based on the IAEA reports, not on statements. So far Iran has been compliant, and we expect and hope that it will continue to be,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters after a regular meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said: “We will see what the International Atomic Energy Agency tells us, if there were such uranium enrichment.”

Earlier, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday that the country has accelerated the process of mining enriched uranium, and within 10 days its stock will exceed the 300-kilogram limit. During a meeting with reporters at a nuclear facility in Arak, Kamalvandi announced a further cessation of the fulfillment of some of Iran’s obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, including plans for an unlimited increase in reserves of enriched uranium.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
