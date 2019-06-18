Event for Syrian children organized in Aleppo on initiative of Armenian side

On the initiative of the Armenian side, an event for Syrian children took place on June 17 at the Aleppo House of Culture.

According to Nazeli Elbakyan, responsible for public relations of the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, the event was attended by Vice-Governor Aleppo Kumit Aasi, Mayor of Aleppo Maad al-Madlaji, Armenian Consul General in Aleppo Armen Sargsyan, Responsible Representative of the Armenian Office in Syria Arkady Tonoyan.

During the event, more than 100 Syrian families received gifts from Armenia, collected during the action organized by the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise.