Armenia FM meets with Acting Assistant Secretary of US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During his visit to Washington DC, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met today with Acting Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker. Among the attendees of the meeting were US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent, US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schoffer and Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan Nersisyan, reports the Department of Media and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed a broad range of issues related to the US-Armenia partnership and underscored the mutual willingness to expand and further enrich the agenda for multisector cooperation.

Touching upon the first session of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue held in Yerevan in May, Armenia’s foreign minister welcomed the conduct of the meeting in such a format and at such a representative level and reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to implement the agreements reached during the meeting.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the broad agenda of reforms being implemented by the Armenian government, highlighting the judicial and legal reforms and reforms in the police system as an overriding priority.

Views on several issues of global and regional significance were exchanged during the meeting.

The interlocutors also touched upon the efforts that are being taken for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs ahead of the June 20 meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington DC.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
