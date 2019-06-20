Premier: Car imports to Armenia are increasing

YEREVAN. – The import of cars to Armenia is rising, but the export growth is not duly recorded. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated this at the National Assembly debates on the 2018 State Budget execution report.

As per the PM, considerable part of the country’s exports are not recorded in statistics.

“For example, the export of cars,” Pashinyan explained. “From January to April [this year], the import of cars [into Armenia] increased by 24 percent, or by $255 million. However, the export, according to official statistics, did not increase. Meanwhile, we all know that considerable part of the imported means of transport is exported later. The [respective] export is done in the simplest way: people come, buy the car, and return.”

The Armenian premier noted that the taking out of vehicles is a type of export, which, however, is not reflected in statistics. He expressed a view that the Statistical Committee of Armenia should look into this situation and offer a more complete picture of what has occurred.