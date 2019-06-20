News
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
One dollar falls below AMD 478 in Armenia
One dollar falls below AMD 478 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.53/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.51 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 539.80 (up by AMD 4.25), that of one British pound totaled AMD 607.42 (up by AMD 6.24), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.55 (up by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 229.45, AMD 20,635.12 and AMD 12,328.41, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
