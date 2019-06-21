Azerbaijan MFA comments on Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting in Washington

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on Thursday’s meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, in Washington D.C.

The Azerbaijani side expressed its gratitude to the United States as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for organizing this meeting, in continuation of earlier ones in the same format in Paris and Moscow, APA news reported citing the Azerbaijani MFA press service.

“We believe that such meetings are positive and contribute to advancing the negotiation process,” the respective Azerbaijan MFA statement also reads. “The main topic of the meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, was the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the previous ministerial meetings in Paris and Moscow.

“At the Washington meeting, the co-chairs submitted for consideration by both sides the results-oriented proposals aimed at advancing the process of peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“A common agreement was reached to hold the next meeting in the same format in the upcoming months.”