Court announces verdict on Armenia PM's relative
Court announces verdict on Armenia PM's relative
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On June 14, Judge Zoya Zakinyan of the court of general jurisdiction of Tavush Province announced the verdict on the case of Mamikon Hovhannisyan, who is a relative of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and is charged with falsifying a document.

The court information system told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Mamikon Hovhannisyan was declared guilty of using an overtly false official document reserving a right on February 19, 2019 and was sentenced to pay a fine of AMD 200,000.

Before the trial, Mamikon Hovhannisyan declared that he agrees with the charge filed against him and petitioned to examine the case through an accelerated judicial procedure.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
