Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court awaits harsh statement from Venice Commission
Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court awaits harsh statement from Venice Commission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Those at the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia have not remained idle after the challenge which Vahe Grigoryan has made to this institution, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“They have collected the newly elected CC judge’s [Grigoryan] statements by which he questions the legitimacy of the structure—[and] by making a reference to those Constitution and legislative regulations that have received the conclusion of the Venice Commission, too.

“Those at the CC await that the Venice Commission will disseminate a harsh statement on this occasion,” Hraparak wrote.
Հայերեն
