Armenia provincial governor: Our objective is to direct Georgia market to Tavush

Our objective is to direct the 8-million-strong Georgian market to Tavush, particularly to Noyemberyan. Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan, on Saturday noted this at the “My Step for Tavush Province” business forum, in Dilijan city of Armenia’s Tavush.
“We [Armenia] have to conduct our tourism policy toward the comprehensive use of the airports of the two capital cities [Yerevan of Armenia, and Tbilisi of Georgia],” the governor said. “Tavush Province is a priority good environment for tourism development. (...). [But] the most important is human potential.”
Chobanyan noted that nature has greatly rewarded them in Tavush Province, and the rest is up to man.
“We can make Tavush the best place, the region that has the highest quality of life,” he said, in particular.
The governor informed that they have already noted the main tourist destinations in Tavush Province, and, also, they have programs with 17 categories.
“If they [these programs] are not implemented in a year, then they need to be at least on the threshold of implementation,” the governor added.
Furthermore, he said Tavush Province has favorable conditions for the development of agriculture, but they are not made use of.
“According to a research many years ago, our forests [in Tavush Province] have an opportunity for a €300mn [worth of] foodstuff,” Chobanyan stressed. “[But] this is calculated solely with foodstuff; there is an added value that arises as a result of [food] processing.”