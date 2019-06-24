Tovmasyan Charity Foundation: Events dedicated to yoga day continue in Yerevan

Another event dedicated to the 5th International Day of Yoga was held in the newly opened rooftop space of Dvin Music Hall in Yerevan on June 19.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated since 2015. In 2014, the UN General Assembly decided to declare June 21 the International Day of Yoga.

“The holiday is also celebrated in Armenia. This year we also celebrated this day, but with higher number of events. On June 14, a yoga flash mob was organized in the courtyard of the Dvin Music Hall. On June 15, we went to Vanadzor, and on July 23 we will be in Gyumri. On June 19, we called all yoga lovers to take up the challenge and complete a series of 108 special exercises called Surya Namaskar (Hello Sun), ”said Svetlana Avagyan, representing Luys yoga studio.

The number of participants was unprecedented, this time it reached 40, and all participants received certificates of participation.

According to Svetlana, Surya Namaskar is a perfect and comprehensive set of exercises. It is aimed at activation of all energy centers, increasing the body's heat release and improving blood circulation.

The event was organized by Tovmasyan Charity Foundation in cooperation with the Embassy of India in Armenia and all.me digital network.

Tovmasyan Charity Foundation is an international charitable foundation for the development and support of science, culture and sports. The organization was established in 2001 under the name “Sozvezdie”. In May 2017 it was renamed, however, the vision remains the same: create opportunities and appropriate conditions to develop various areas of science, culture and sports throughout the CIS countries.

all.me is a digital network that consists of a social network (meNetwork), marketplace (meMarket), and payment service (mePay). The unique business model allows its users to communicate with each other, to surf interesting content and get rewarded in ALL.ME (ME) Token (all.me digital currency). The platform shares up to 50 percent of the advertising revenue with users.

