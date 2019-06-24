Iran President's advisor calls condition of talks with US

Iran is not ready to negotiate with the US while maintaining the sanctions regime, Hesamoddin Ashna, adviser to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Monday.

“America’s claim of readiness for unconditional negotiation is not acceptable with the continuation of threats and sanctions,” Hesamodin Ashna, an advisor to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, said Monday on Twitter. “We consider war and sanctions to be two sides of the same coin,” The Hindu Business Online reported.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he is ready for talks with Tehran and is interested in replacing the existing Iranian deal with another treaty that would include not only Iran’s nuclear program, but also a wide range of issues, including Tehran’s missile program and its regional policy.

US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iranian deal on May 8, 2018. Washington renewed the former sanctions against Tehran, and also introduced a number of new restrictions.