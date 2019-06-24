7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ 3rd torch lit in Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)

Third torch of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games was lit Monday in Tigranakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), with the message of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, informed the news service of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games.

The event brought together President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic); Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church; chairman Ishkhan Zakaryan of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games; and several other high-level guests.

Third torch of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games was lit by Artsakh Defense Army Senior Lieutenant Artur Aghasyan, a participant of the April 2016 war and a Knight of the Battle Cross.

The first torch of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games was lit earlier in the Armenian historical homeland—at the foot of Musa Dagh, in present-day Turkey—and the second torch was lit recently at the Khor Virap monastery in Armenia.

The 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games will be held from August 5 to 17 in Armenia and Artsakh, and the motto of this event is, “Unity, with Sports.”