News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ 3rd torch lit in Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)
7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ 3rd torch lit in Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Third torch of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games was lit Monday in Tigranakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), with the message of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, informed the news service of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games.

The event brought together President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic); Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church; chairman Ishkhan Zakaryan of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games; and several other high-level guests.

Third torch of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games was lit by Artsakh Defense Army Senior Lieutenant Artur Aghasyan, a participant of the April 2016 war and a Knight of the Battle Cross.

The first torch of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games was lit earlier in the Armenian historical homeland—at the foot of Musa Dagh, in present-day Turkey—and the second torch was lit recently at the Khor Virap monastery in Armenia.

The 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games will be held from August 5 to 17 in Armenia and Artsakh, and the motto of this event is, “Unity, with Sports.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President holds consultation on establishment of Investigative Committee
Sahakyan highlighted the formation of this structure…
 Karabakh President attends Supreme Court case law decisions book presentation
The head of state attached importance to the significance of the...
 Armenian Major-General appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on July 18, 2018...
 Artsakh president holds consultation devoted to 7th Pan-Armenian summer games
A wide range of issues related to the preparation activities was on the agenda...
 Karabakh army command-staff military exercises’ final phase held
The staff fulfilled its task in its entirety…
 Artsakh to hold local elections in September
Bako Sahakyan approved the Government's decision on conduction of regular elections...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos