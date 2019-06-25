News
Georgia to launch shuttle buses from Yerevan for Russians?
Georgia to launch shuttle buses from Yerevan for Russians?
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Head of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Georgia, Shalva Alaverdashvili, has proposed to the country’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and tourism representatives to start operating free shuttle buses from the airports of Yerevan (Armenia), Baku (Azerbaijan), and Trabzon (Turkey) to transport Russian tourists to Georgia, reported the latter’s First Channel television.

The head of this association added that the conducting of additional charter flights to and from Georgia from some other countries is important, and that some countries have already expressed their readiness in this regard.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order, and with respect to prohibiting Russian airlines from conducting flights between Russia and Georgia, starting from July 8.

Putin signed this order amid protests in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, and which were triggered by the presence of a Russian delegation in the Georgian parliament.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
