News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament Speaker receives outgoing German Ambassador
Armenia Parliament Speaker receives outgoing German Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kiesler, reports the news service of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Valuing the partnering relations established between the two countries, the head of parliament highly appreciated the role that the Ambassador has played in the deepening of those relations and added that German-Armenian relations have changed and grown dynamically alongside the major and serious changes that took place in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the farewell meeting, Kiesler emphasized that Germany has always attached importance to the capacity-building of the National Assembly of Armenia, the deepening of relations between the parliaments of both countries, as well as reciprocal visits and exchange of experience.

The parties touched upon the reforms taking place in Armenia and underscored the role of the National Assembly in the process of implementation of those reforms and in the format of parliamentary governance.

Mirzoyan highlighted the efforts that Bernhard Matthias Kiesler has made to lay strong foundations for German-Armenian relations.

In his turn, the Ambassador assured that he will always be interested in the processes in Armenia and will continue contributing to the strengthening of German-Armenian relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos