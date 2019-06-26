Yerevan international airport police find those who deceitfully took money from Philippines’ tourists

Police officers at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan have found those who fraudulently took money from Filipino tourists, in the capital city of Armenia.

On June 22, Philippines’ citizen Ionna Ocampoin told the police that the driver of a car had deceitfully taken 30,000 drams from two Filipino tourists at Zvartnots airport, shamshyan.com reported.

The officers of the law found out that a 29-year-old resident of Armavir Province, and 49-year-old resident of Yerevan had carried out this scam.

Subsequently, these two turned themselves in to the Zvartnots airport police, returned the money to these Filipino tourists, and were released on a signature bond.