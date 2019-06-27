News
Thursday
June 27
Ambassador Sangwan: Armenia-India relations have great potential for further development
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Thursday received Indian Ambassador Yogeshwar Sangwan, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

Karekin II lauded the ambassador’s contribution to the strengthening of Armenian-Indian ties, noted that Armenia and India have age-old friendly relations, and added that the Armenian community in India has a rich history.

Ambassador Sangwan, for his part, stated that Armenia-India relations are at a high level and have great potential for further development, and he shared his impressions from his three-year service in Armenia.
