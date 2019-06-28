News
Friday
June 28
News
Ferrari 250 GTO recognized as work of art
Ferrari 250 GTO recognized as work of art
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

An Italian court ruled to recognize the Ferrari 250 GTO as a work of art, Telegraph reported.

The reason for the trial was a lawsuit filed by Ferrari in the Commercial Court of Bologna against the company Modena, intent on issuing replicas of the famous 250 GTO.

“It’s the first time in Italy that a car has been recognised as a work of art,” a Ferrari spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph. “It’s not just its beauty that makes it special – it also has a long racing history.”

The original model was released in a limited edition of 36 copies from 1962 to 1964.

In 2018, one of the 36 cars was auctioned off at a record $ 48.4 million, and another car was purchased privately for 80 million.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
