Friday
June 28
Newspaper: 49% is “poor businessman” in Armenia
Newspaper: 49% is “poor businessman” in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The experts’ circles are conducting various studies related to the situations in, indicators of, and data on the economic domains of Armenia, Past (Fact) newspaper reported.

“The Republican Union of Employers [of Armenia] also has recently conducted a study among 238 small and micro business companies [of the country]; the results are more than telling.

“In a conversation with Past, Republican Union of Employers’ chairman Gagik Makaryan noted that (…) 49 percent of the respondents noted that their earnings are enough solely for acquiring food and clothing.

“According to Gagik Makaryan, ‘In fact, we are dealing [here] with a poor businessman,’” Past wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
