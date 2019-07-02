News
Suspected in murder of ex-soldier in Moscow region Hovhannes Hayrapetyan confesses to crime
Suspected in murder of ex-soldier in Moscow region Hovhannes Hayrapetyan confesses to crime
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A month has passed after the bloody events in Moscow region, where Russian special forces soldier Nikita Belyankin was killed on June 1. Five people have been charged amid the investigation.

But one of the main suspects, Hovhannes Hayrapetyan, has been hiding from law enforcement agencies for more than a month. He was officially declared wanted. After a month he finally confessed to his crime.

“The father recorded a video message to Hovhannes after which the son contacted him. I managed to communicate with him and we even prepared the text of his confession. He admitted that he had stabbed Nikita Belyankin,” their lawyer said.

According to the lawyer, Hovhannes is in Russia now.

As reported earlier, the ex-special forces soldier of Russia Nikita Belyankin has been killed in one of the villages of Russian Moscow region on the night of June 2. He was involved in a fight near the Russian BeerHouse bar.
