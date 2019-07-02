Russia Security Council Deputy Secretary on NATO and CSTO member states

NATO is preparing “colorful revolutions” in certain member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organizations. This is what Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Rashid Nurgaliyev told Rosiyskaya Gazeta.

“I would like to mention that there has always been an anti-Russian component in the cooperation of third countries with NATO. The aim of NATO is to instill schism between the partners of the CSTO,” he said.

According to him, CSTO member states are ready for effective cooperation with NATO.