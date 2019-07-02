News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
USD
477.1
EUR
539.41
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.1
EUR
539.41
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Russia Security Council Deputy Secretary on NATO and CSTO member states
Russia Security Council Deputy Secretary on NATO and CSTO member states
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO is preparing “colorful revolutions” in certain member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organizations. This is what Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Rashid Nurgaliyev told Rosiyskaya Gazeta.

“I would like to mention that there has always been an anti-Russian component in the cooperation of third countries with NATO. The aim of NATO is to instill schism between the partners of the CSTO,” he said.

According to him, CSTO member states are ready for effective cooperation with NATO.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO develops space strategy for first time in history
Besides, NATO may declare space as a...
 Armenia Defense Minister participates in session at NATO Headquarters
After the session, the defense minister had several meetings with...
 New spheres for Armenia-NATO cooperation predetermined
At the request of the participants of the session, the situation on the Line of Contact of the armed forces of...
 Armenian Defense Minister meets Atlantic Council chair
The sides also exchanged views on issues relating to international and regional security…
 NATO: S-400s cannot be used with F-35s
Walters noted relations between Turkey and its NATO allies have more in common than differences…
NATO ready to welcome North Macedonia
The country plans to increase defense spending to 2 percent of GDP...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos