Armenia hopes France will be loyal to its word

YEREVAN. – Armenia hopes that France will be loyal to its word in connection with the embargo on arms supplies to Azerbaijan, spokeswoman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Armenia is raising the matter of arms race initiated by Azerbaijan during the bilateral and multilateral meetings, she said. Relations between France and Azerbaijan is in the spotlight. Naghdalyan recalled that in February the French president said his country is keeping embargo.

“We hope that France will refrain from selling weapons which could be used in Artsakh or could violate balance and stability in the region,” she said.