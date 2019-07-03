News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia hopes France will be loyal to its word
Armenia hopes France will be loyal to its word
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia hopes that France will be loyal to its word in connection with the embargo on arms supplies to Azerbaijan, spokeswoman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Armenia is raising the matter of arms race initiated by Azerbaijan during the bilateral and multilateral meetings, she said. Relations between France and Azerbaijan is in the spotlight. Naghdalyan recalled that in February the French president said his country is keeping embargo.

“We hope that France will refrain from selling weapons which could be used in Artsakh or could violate balance and stability in the region,” she said.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia submits formal complaint to UNESCO on Azerbaijani actions
The Armenian side received an invitation from UNESCO to participate as an observer in the 43rd session…
 MFA: Armenia will not make unilateral compromises
“We do not believe in the possibility of progress in terms of truce violations…
 Congresswoman Chu introduces amendment backing withdrawal of snipers from Artsakh border
“We welcome Representative’s Chu’s pro-peace amendment in support of the Royce Engel proposals…
 Armenia analyst on Azerbaijan's exchange of prisoners of war
Poghosyan expressed confidence that there will be serious...
 OSCE Co-chairs urge Karabakh conflict parties to undertake additional humanitarian efforts
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group visited Vienna and Bratislava from 27-28 June...
 MFA: Zaven Karapetyan who returns to Armenia from Azerbaijan underwent medical examination
Zaven Karapetyan, who returned to Armenia by Azerbaijan, underwent a full medical examination...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos