Turkish court lifts life punishment for those accused of aiding Gülen supporters who recognize Armenian Genocide

The Turkish Court of Cassation has overturned the decision of the court of first instance on life imprisonment fort Ahmet Altan, Mehmet Altan as well as Nazli Ilicak, Agos reported.
According to the source, the court rules that Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak did not violate the constitutional order, but consciously helped the Gülen supporters andt decided to release Mehmet Altan, but left two other defendants under arrest.
Mehmet and Ahmet Altan are well-known representatives of the intelligentsia, always calling on the authorities to recognize the Armenian Genocide. They were detained after an attempted coup d'état on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order and assisting the Gülen supporters.