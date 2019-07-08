One person killed, 20 injured amid earthquake in western Iran

One person was killed, another 20 has been injured as a result of an earthquake in western Iran, TASS referring to Tasnim.
According to the provincial emergency response service, specialists have been sent there to assist.
According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was recorded in the western part of Iran. The epicenter of aftershocks was located 101 km north-east of the Iranian city of Ahvaz. Half an hour later, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude was recorded in the same part of Iran.