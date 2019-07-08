News
Georgian Airways doubles number of flights to Yerevan after Russian ban
Georgian Airways doubles number of flights to Yerevan after Russian ban
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Georgian Airways has increased the frequency of flights Tbilisi-Yerevan from seven to 14 after ban on flights from Russia, the press service of the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia reported.

From July 10, the airline starts operating direct flights from the resort town of Batumi to Yerevan. The aircraft from Batumi to the Armenian capital will fly daily until the end of the summer navigation season. Flights to Yerevan from Batumi and Tbilisi will be carried out by airplanes of the type Boeing 737, Embraer ERJ190 and CRJ200.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
