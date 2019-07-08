Belarus President supports Zelensky's offer to hold talks in Minsk

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has supports President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer to hold an international meeting with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France in Minsk, as reported the press service of the President of Belarus, according to BELTA.
“Our president supports Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer. This position remains unchanged. Regarding the venue of the meeting…There are no two ways about it: the war is at our doorstep, and it has always been an honor for Minsk to host peace initiatives and negotiations,” the press release reads.