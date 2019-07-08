News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Belarus President supports Zelensky's offer to hold talks in Minsk
Belarus President supports Zelensky's offer to hold talks in Minsk
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has supports President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer to hold an international meeting with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France in Minsk, as reported the press service of the President of Belarus, according to BELTA.

“Our president supports Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer. This position remains unchanged. Regarding the venue of the meeting…There are no two ways about it: the war is at our doorstep, and it has always been an honor for Minsk to host peace initiatives and negotiations,” the press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin speaks about conditions of dialogue with Kyiv
“A constructive dialogue with Kiev is possible if Zelensky starts to fulfill his election promises…
 Investigators name suspects in MH17 crash
Three of them are Russian nationals and one is Ukrainian...
 Saakashvili's party to run in Supreme Rada elections
Former leader of Odessa Oblast, ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashavili's...
 Ex-Georgian president gets his Ukrainian citizenship back
The decree was signed on May 28...
Putin not to congratulate Zelensky yet
“President Putin will congratulate President Zelensky on first accomplishments…
 Vladimir Zelensky sworn in as Ukraine President
"I dissolve the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos