His Holiness Karekin II receives pilgrims of US Eastern Diocese

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received pilgrims of the US Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The pilgrims were led by pastor of Boston’s St. Jacob Church, Priest Arakel Aljalian and pastor of the St. Peter’s Church of Albany, Priest Stepanos Dudukchyan.

Priest Arakel introduced His Holiness to the Armenian pilgrims, noting that they have come to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to renew their covenant and receive the blessing of the Catholicos of All Armenians.

Giving his blessings to the US-based Armenians, the Catholicos of All Armenians welcomed the organizing of pilgrimages from different communities of the Diaspora and attached importance to the role of spiritual servants providing their services in the Diaspora.

Touching upon the inviolable relationship between Armenia and the Diaspora, the Catholicos of All Armenians emphasized that Diaspora Armenians inspire the people of Armenia with such pilgrimages. He also talked about the challenges and difficulties facing Armenia that Armenians have always overcome with the help of God and by believing and being aware that they are the people selected by God.

At the end, His Holiness expressed his appreciation to the diocesan leader and spiritual pastors for their great service and wished that the pilgrims continue to stay true to the church.