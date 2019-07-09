News
Newly appointed Israeli Ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Newly appointed Israeli Ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Armenia Eliav Belotserkovsky visited today Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, as reported Armenpress.

The Ambassador toured the memorial complex with the accompaniment of Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan.

Marutyan presented stories about one of the greatest crimes of the 20th century and the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

Israel hasn’t recognized the Armenian Genocide yet, but there have been debates over the issue in the Knesset.

A reception will take place in Yerevan on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Israel’s independence, and Ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky will deliver a speech at the event.
