Armenia Consul General joins State Senator in Sacramento for Armenian Trade Office bill hearing

A measure to establish a trade office between Armenia and California passed the State Assembly’s Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy Committee on Tuesday, Asbarez reported.

The bill, known as SB 302, was authored by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino and seeks to reestablish the trade office which was ended in 2008.

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian flew to Sacramento to offer his testimony in support of SB 302 as it would be the first international trade office reestablished since California ended the program.

“I am very happy to be in a position to foster strong economic ties between California and Armenia which can be formalized under SB 302. California is an international economic driver, and home to the largest Armenian American Community in the country that has a large presence in our business community. We should seize upon the opportunity presented by our healthy economy and these inherent advantages, and use the trade office to help both economies. I am looking forward to watching the momentum behind this effort build and to the success it will inspire,” commented Senator Portantino.

SB 302 is coauthored by Senators Scott Wilk, Melissa Hurtado, Scott Winer, Henry Stern, Assembly Members Autumn Burke and Evan Low.

Portantino, Wilk, Stern, Low and Burke have all traveled to Armenia.

“These are exciting times in California and in Armenia. I am very pleased with the progress of the Trade Office and I look forward to the work ahead to make it a success. The Armenian community and I are grateful to Senator Portantino for his friendship and his stewardship of this laudable effort,” said Ambassador.