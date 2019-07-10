Karabakh President's Spokesperson responds to Donald Tusk's statements

The people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) have shed blood for human rights, and not less than the contributions that member states of the European Union have made to protect European values. This is what Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Davit Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, commenting on the statements that President of the European Council Donald Tusk made in Yerevan and Baku.
According to Davit Babayan, Tusk’s statements show that he has a distorted notion of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
“It is necessary to speak roughly and sincerely about this because we attach importance to the relations with Europe and accept Europe as a fraternal territory in the sense of spirit and common civilization,” Babayan stated.
According to him, Tusk’s statements on territorial integrity in Baku entail imbalance.
“Tusk needs to remember the right of nations to self-determination in order to maintain balance. These are principles that are equal to each other, and there is nothing mentioned about who is right or who is to blame. However, the attempts to set aside one principle and forget about other principles entail bias,” Davit Babayan noted.
“Artsakh has the moral right to give a coarse response to this. The people of Artsakh have been fighting and shedding blood for their rights for more than 100 years already. Nagorno-Karabakh is a pioneer in the fight for human rights and has made contributions for the protection of European values, not less than the member states of the European Union,” Davit Babayan said.
According to him, this goes to show once again that everyone has expectations from one person.
“Power lies in consolidation and the development of cooperation with Russia, the USA and Iran, but first and foremost, to the benefit of the country,” Davit Babayan concluded.