Working group set to investigate accident in energy system in Armenia
Working group set to investigate accident in energy system in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Due to yesterday's problems in energy system across Armenia, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan held a meeting with the energy system officials immediately after returning from a working visit to Belarus this morning.

By the order of the minister, a working group was set up with the involvement of the energy sector specialists led by Deputy Minister Hakob Vardanyan to study the causes of the accident.

As reported earlier,  several districts in Yerevan and other cities experienced power outage on Wednesday afternoon.

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed about power outrage and problems in the energy system.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, there have been frequency shifts in the electric power system.

During a press conference, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration Hakob Vardanyan said the reason of blackout still remains unclear, but the electric power station is sustainable again.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
